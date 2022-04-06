Advertisement

Stolen street signs raise concerns about public safety

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Several street signs were stolen from Wilbur Way, Pecan, Perry Rose Branch, and J Barker in Elliott County.

The incident raises public safety concerns and leaves neighbors puzzled.

“What do you need a street sign for? It doesn’t help you buy food. It’s not a decoration. Explain it to me,” said Judy Lopez.

She lives along with one of the roads where a sign was stolen.

Judge-Executive Myron Lewis said each time the county replaces a street sign, the bracket, the pole, and the labor cost more than $100.

WSAZ first told you about a similar incident the county faced three weeks ago. Sheriff’s deputies said street signs were stolen along Stark Ridge Road and state Route 649.

Sheriff’s deputies say the two incidents aren’t connected, but they need help in solving the case.

Those who have information on the stolen street signs are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.

To report a tip, call 606-738-5422.

