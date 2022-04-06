Advertisement

Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A mysterious foam formed Tuesday evening in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook.

According to Danny Robinson and his wife, who live along the creek, it all started around 6:30 Tuesday evening. They say it started as a small bit of foam but quickly turned into several inches deep foam, completely covering Cedar Brook.

The culprit? Dog shampoo.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says Glo-Marr Pet Products Inc. in Lawrenceburg had a release of dog shampoo Tuesday night that entered a storm drain and discharged into Cedar Brook.

The Robinsons are concerned it could hurt the creek’s ecosystem.

“Crawfish, minnows, wild ducks stay back there, we have a Muscovy Duck, he’s been roosting in a tree near the creek so he actually knows something wasn’t right, but it’s normally a healthy creek and of course, as spring comes we’ll see,” Danny Robinson said.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Emergency Response Team went to the scene Tuesday night and a cleanup contractor was on-site Wednesday to recover whatever material was left after the spill.

We’re told the stream was also measured for dissolved oxygen and pH and there was no apparent effect on wildlife.

Cedar Brook does eventually flow into the Kentucky River just downstream from where the Lawrenceburg Water Treatment Facility sits, but, so far, officials are saying water is still safe and clean to drink.

