Sheriff: Man arrested after foot chase, facing drug charges

Brandon L. Karr
Brandon L. Karr(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Laurel County Sheriff reported the arrest of a man following a drug investigation and foot chase.

We’re told deputies were investigating a drug activity complaint when they saw the suspect they believed was involved.

A release from the sheriff’s office states the suspect tried to run when deputies approached him and he dropped a black box while trying to escape.

After a short foot chase, the deputy was able to catch the suspect and took him into custody following a struggle.

Brandon L. Karr was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

