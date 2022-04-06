Severe Weather Alert Day continues as severe storms remain possible in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues on this Wednesday as we continue to watch the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms to move into the mountains. Much of the area remains under a Level 2 Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening. The main threats remain damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After our strong to severe storms push east of the region this evening and into tonight, we’ll see much cooler weather begin to work into the mountains. Temperatures will plummet from our afternoon highs in the 70s down into the middle 40s for overnight lows tonight as northwesterly breezes usher cooler air into the mountains.. Clouds will also continue to be with us overnight.

The pick of the week remains Thursday as high pressure works into the area briefly for the afternoon hours. Even so, I can’t rule out a few hit or miss scattered showers in the area. We still should see plenty of sunshine as highs top our just below average in the lower 60s. Colder air and cloud cover continues to filter in to finish Thursday out with overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

This year so far, Old Man Winter has been like that friend that stays at your house for a night and keeps having to drop by because they forgot something. Well, he’s dropping back by as we head into Friday and Saturday as another weak disturbance brings not just even colder air into the area, but also the potential for a few snow flurries...yes, in April!

Clouds will continue to work in on Friday, keeping highs in the 40s. Some of the light, cold showers we see could fall as a few snowflakes, especially early in the day. Nothing should stick, thankfully, but it will be like a snow globe as we enter the [checks notes] second day of baseball season. We’re in the middle 30s overnight as we do the whole thing again on Saturday. Even chillier as we head into Saturday with middle 40s for highs and more flurries turning into snow showers.

The good news is that spring looks to return as we finish out the weekend and head into next week with highs in the lower 60s Sunday under mostly sunny skies. The same on Monday as highs surge back into the 70s, though we could see a few showers linger about ahead of another strong storm system for the middle of next week.

