Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong to severe storms to the region later today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Strap in folks, it could be a long day for us here in the mountains when it comes to storm chances.

Today and Tonight

While the day should start fairly quiet, it will get active fast later this afternoon once that cold front comes crashing in. We will start the day around 50 this morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Remember, sunshine today is NOT our friend, because it will help destabilize the atmosphere even further. Highs will quickly climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon ahead of the front. Winds could gust up to 20 mph or higher ahead of the system.

Once it gets here, it will likely pack a punch. The 2 a.m. outlook from the Storm Prediction Center pulled the slight risk (2 out of 5) back all the way to the Mountain Parkway and out into Lake Cumberland. It also added an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) into parts of East Tennessee. Our entire region is under a severe risk for this afternoon and early this evening.

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under the risk for severe storms this afternoon and early this evening. Most of the region is under a level 2 out of 5 risk. (WYMT Weather)

I cannot stress enough the importance of having a way to get alerts fast, like an NOAA weather radio or the WYMT weather app. Timing on these storms will start around 4 p.m. in the Lake Cumberland/I-75 counties and will race east into the Kentucky/Virginia/West Virginia counties by 9 or 10 p.m. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, some hail and isolated tornadoes. That last one is a phrase I don’t throw around lightly, but it is definitely possible today. Stay on guard and weather aware until we give the all-clear.

The storms will die down after dark and switch over to pockets of heavy rain before starting to wrap up late tonight. Lows will drop quickly and end up in the upper 40s by Thursday morning.

Extended Forecast

Once we get past Wednesday, we will get a brief break on Thursday before our next system rolls in to wrap up the week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and some stray rain chances possible, mainly later in the day. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for most, but someone could make it to 60. It will still be breezy, so be ready for that. Partly cloudy skies will linger into Thursday night before the clouds increase by Friday morning. Lows will drop to around 40.

Friday, a new disturbance works its way into the region and brings us chances for a little bit of everything. Some models continue to like a rain/snow/wintry mix scenario during the day, but all models have our temperatures at least well into the 40s, so I think we stay all rain during the day. Once darkness falls and temperatures drop into the mid-30s overnight, snowflakes are definitely possible. I don’t think it amounts to much, but it’s something we’ll keep a close eye on.

That dreary trend will continue into the first part of the weekend and daytime highs on Saturday will struggle to get into the mid-40s. Thankfully, skies start to clear out by Saturday night as lows drop into the low 30s.

Sunday looks nice will sunny skies and highs back close to 60.

Stay tuned!

