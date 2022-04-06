Organizers prepare for second Appy Awards

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment awards are hitting the Mountain Arts Center stage this weekend.

The second year of the award show kicks off in the mountains Saturday bringing people from across the region to the first in-person event, inviting its guests and award recipients with a red carpet celebration.

Organizers have been preparing for months and are putting the finishing touches on the MAC this week. Joe Campbell, MAC Executive Director, said he is anxious to see the space full of life as they celebrate Appalachian talent Saturday night.

”Really shows what we have in Appalachia, in the 13 states. It shows what we can be the core of the center of that industry here in East Kentucky,” said Cambell. “Just gonna be a really special night to showcase all the unbelievable talent.“

The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be recorded for a later broadcast.

Tickets are still available for the event if you want to attend the show in person.

