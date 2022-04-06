Advertisement

One dead in early morning Letcher County crash, troopers say

(Credit: MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a single-vehicle crash in Letcher County.

Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT a semi-truck driver died in the crash.

We are told it happened on South US 119 near junction 2035.

As of right now the road is not closed.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Auditor: London special examination findings being sent to city’s Board of Ethics
Skyler Kestner arrested for abuse
Sheriff: Johnson County man arrested for child abuse, other charges

Latest News

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under the risk for...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong to severe storms to the region later today
Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine
Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine
the arbors
Short film shot in Corbin gets international attention
London-based non-profit crossing state lines to provide community, connection for seniors -...
London-based non-profit crossing state lines to provide community, connection for seniors - 11:00 p.m.