One dead in early morning Letcher County crash, troopers say

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a single-vehicle crash in Letcher County.

Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT a semi-truck driver died in the crash.

We are told it happened on South US 119 near junction 2035.

As of right now the road is not closed.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We are working to get more information.

