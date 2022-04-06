Lex. Emergency Management on protecting yourself at home during severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether it’s a notification on your phone or an alarm from your TV or radio, when severe weather strikes it’s important to stay calm and move quickly, and that’s easy with a plan in place.

John Bobel, public information officer for Lexington Fayette Emergency management, says its best to stay in a sturdy structure and put as many walls between you and the outside as you can.

“The time to build a house is not during a hurricane,” said Bobel. “You don’t want to make that plan when you get the weather watch or warning. We want people to plan now for severe weather.”

“Typically, that is a bathroom or a closet in a home that could be it could be a basement, a basement is ideal,” said Bobel.

No mobile home is safe during a tornado, just like a car can get picked up and tossed around. Instead of attempting to drive during a tornado, it’s best to pull over and find a sturdy structure like a parking garage stairwell, or even a beer cooler in a gas station.

“The important thing to remember is to take shelter now you can’t outrun a tornado,” said Bobel. “That is not the place to get out your cell phone and wait for the tornado to come.”

If you know that severe weather is possible, it’s important to have your cell phone fully charged. You can have the First Alert Weather app send you updates as well.

“We want people to build that kit to have a plan not only for themselves and their families but also include your pets,” said Bobel. “We want to make sure that they have those three ways of getting emergency warnings.”

When you’re in your safe space, it’s important to make sure you are in an interior room and have something to protect your head and feet in case debris is scattered around.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.