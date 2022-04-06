Lee County Sheriff confiscates one pound of meth, more than $3,000 in cash

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Lee County Sheriff announced an arrest that led to the confiscation of approximately one pound of meth and more than three thousand dollars in cash.

Sheriff Gary Parsons said a drug task force investigation at highway 421 North near the Kentucky State Line.

Three suspects were arrested on the scene. The sheriff’s release said the meth that was taken is worth almost $50,000.

The three people arrested were Michael Vineyard, 24, from Ohio, Stephen Elliott, 44 of Loyall Kentucky, and Carlton Adams, 25, of Ohio.

