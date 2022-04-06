Advertisement

Health officials announce Lexington’s first flu death of the season

Over the last couple of years, COVID-19 has dominated the health headlines, but yearly illnesses like the flu haven’t gone away.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County health officials have announced Lexington’s first flu death of the season.

Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department says we’ve seen about 170 lab-confirmed cases this year but that only accounts for a fraction of the number of cases they believe are out there.

“This is late in the flu season, but it’s not uncommon. We have seen in Lexington before, cases reported as late as Derby Weekend,” Hall said. “So, it’s still out there, people need to take precautions, including getting the flu shot if they haven’t already.”

State health officials report 3,865 lab-confirmed cases of flu so far this year. Most of the counties in Kentucky are currently seeing a plateau or rise in flu cases. State health data also shows that the majority of the cases are infecting Kentuckians under 30.

Hall says that makes sense. He says younger Kentuckians feel like they can withstand the flu and may not think about the consequences of catching the virus.

“For some people, it’s out of sight, out of mind, and for others it’s right there in the forefront because they know this is very serious,” Hall said. “Older adults are more likely to get vaccinated. There’s so much attention to older adults being affected by the flu and having severe complications and they really listen to those campaigns and to the medical advice and get vaccinated.”

Hall says you can call and get a same-day appointment to get your flu shot out at the health department on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Hall says when you get that same-day appointment you can also ask to get a COVID-19 shot. The health department is administering first and second shots, as well as first and second boosters to those who are eligible.

