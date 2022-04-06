Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky city is showing its support for Ukraine and its people.
A Facebook post from Jenkins City Hall stated Jenkins United Methodist Church plans to hold a prayer vigil for the embattled country currently in a war against Russia right now.
The vigil will be held at Jenkins City Park Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
