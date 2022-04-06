Advertisement

Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine

Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine
Flags around EKY city honors Ukraine(Credit: Jenkins City Hall)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky city is showing its support for Ukraine and its people.

A Facebook post from Jenkins City Hall stated Jenkins United Methodist Church plans to hold a prayer vigil for the embattled country currently in a war against Russia right now.

The vigil will be held at Jenkins City Park Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

You can see the post below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow
Auditor: London special examination findings being sent to city’s Board of Ethics
Skyler Kestner arrested for abuse
Sheriff: Johnson County man arrested for child abuse, other charges

Latest News

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under the risk for...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings strong to severe storms to the region later today
the arbors
Short film shot in Corbin gets international attention
London-based non-profit crossing state lines to provide community, connection for seniors -...
London-based non-profit crossing state lines to provide community, connection for seniors - 11:00 p.m.
The University of Kentucky will offer vaccine incentives until November.
University dean weighs in on pros and cons of paused student loan payments