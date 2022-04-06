Advertisement

Family of Garrard Co. fire victims hoping for a miracle

We’re hearing from the family of a young boy seriously injured in a fire.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re hearing from the family of a young boy seriously injured in a fire.

Ten-year-old Aiden Hensley was unconscious when he was rescued from the camper he lived in, and his mother is still suffering from burns on more than 70% of her body.

Every day, Aiden’s family drives to UK Hospital.

“His eyes are open, but he still has the inability to speak or move independently,” said Dana Brundon, a family member of the fire victims.

They’re waiting for the green light, but they said right now the prognosis is unknown. Brundon said seeing the 10-year-old in the hospital is very different from his normal self.

“Aiden is a sweet child. He loves popsicles, and Legos and he loves to watch YouTube videos. He’s a typical child. Aiden does have autism, so he has difficulty communicating exactly what he wants at different times,” Brundon said.

She said his mother, who is being treated in Cincinnati, can only talk through a whisper, and asks about her son.

“It has been very difficult for Aiden and Kayla to be in two separate facilities because the family feels so torn,” Brundon said.

RELATED >> Nicholasville Fire Department hopes to share life-saving information with mobile fire safety house

The last time they were together was inside their burning camper.

“It had to be intense and just unimaginable at what could have been the end result,” Brundon said.

The mother is recovering from her burns.

“Her face, hands, legs, her upper torso, quite extensively to her face and neck,” Brundon said.

She’s holding out hope for the young boy.

“Hopefully soon, they can be reunited,” Brundon said.

The family said they’re running a GoFundMe to help pay for the hospital expenses. If you want to donate, you can click this link.

