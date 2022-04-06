Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum to reopen and return to normal hours

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum has a bit of everything, from Native American artifacts to the story of the Hatfield and McCoy feud. Over the course of the pandemic, the museum has not been on regular schedule but has announced that it will return to its original schedule on April 10.

Museum officials say, although individual attendance has not been severely impacted, large groups have been rare throughout the course of the pandemic.

“We’ve probably been doing pretty fair on individual attendance, where we’ve lost during the pandemic is on tours,” said museum treasurer Samuel Hatcher. “You get several booked bus tours that usually come throughout the year.”

The announcement to “reopen” the museum to the public was a welcomed one. Not only to museum officials but to city officials as well.

“It’s really important to have a place where all of that material is located,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “There are people there that can answer your questions, and there are exhibits that kind of walk you through the history of the area.”

The museum allows tourists to learn about the area’s rich history while also teaching locals and young people about the heritage and where they came from.

“I think it’s very important that people need to learn, especially the younger generation,” said Hatcher. “We have a history and we have a heritage.”

Hatcher said the museum will be opened Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment only and Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

