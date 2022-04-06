Advertisement

LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
Police tell us one person is dead following a crash on Pine Mountain Wednesday morning.
One dead in early morning Letcher County crash, troopers say
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’
Auditor: London special examination findings being sent to city’s Board of Ethics
Skyler Kestner arrested for abuse
Sheriff: Johnson County man arrested for child abuse, other charges

Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Neighbor catches man peeping on little girls, police say
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices
FILE - A woman holds a bag of Cracker Jack before the second game of a baseball doubleheader...
Cracker Jack adds a new face to its roster