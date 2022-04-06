Beshear vetoes transgender athletes bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear vetoed a bill on Wednesday to ban transgender girls from girls’ sports in Kentucky.

Supporters said Senate Bill 83 protects girls sports by making sure they have a fair chance to succeed.

The ACLU and Fairness Campaign said it is not necessary, violates Title IX and will jeopardize students’ mental health.

The House passed SB 83 in a 70 to 23 vote and the Senate sent it to the governor’s desk in a 26 to 9 vote. A simple majority is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

