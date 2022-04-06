Advertisement

ARC officials react to strengthening of Casey’s Law

Addiction Recovery Care
Addiction Recovery Care(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) is dedicated to assisting those with substance abuse and addiction. Casey’s Law, which passed state legislature in 2004, has recently been strengthened with a bill from the Kentucky General Assembly.

Casey’s Law allows for family and friends of individuals struggling with substance abuse or addiction to request court-ordered addiction treatment if proven that the individual is a danger to themselves or others.

ARC officials said the 2004 law and the recent signing of House Bill 362 by Governor Andy Beshear to strengthen the law will help folks with addiction find help quicker than ever before.

“That’s important because usually in our world we see people after they’ve already destroyed their lives,” said ARC Director of External Affairs Johnathan Gay. “I think that the great thing about Casey’s Law is it allows you to hopefully keep them from totally crashing their lives.”

Nearly 6,000 Kentuckians have been helped by Casey’s Law since 2004 and Gay says he hopes the law will help many more for years to come.

