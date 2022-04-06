America’s Walking Club calls Prestonsburg Passage Trail a ‘hidden gem’ for National Walking Day

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As the sun began to rise Wednesday morning, walkers in Prestonsburg were already on their way to celebrate National Walking Day.

The American Volkssport Association gathered in Prestonsburg to do what they do best, inviting locals for a trek through the Prestonsburg Passage Trail.

“There are hidden gems all over the country. And this looks like one,” said Regina Overholt.

Regional Director of the program, Robert Buzolich, said he started volkssporting in 1985 while he was stationed with the First Armored Division in Germany, and he has been walking ever since. He said it is always fun to explain the mission of fitness, fun, and friendship to everyone they meet.

The group gathers all over the country to hit the trails with people they have met that share their love for walking, hoping to plant clubs in the places they find along the way.

“Hopefully generate some interest in club formation in the local community. Cause, ultimately, the clubs that do form are supported by the local community, as well as supporting the local community.”

The visitors, all from out of state, say the passage trail was a unique find- walking under the award winning bus bridge during their visit.

“I get to see neat things that way. Things that I would never know existed if it wasn’t for this walking program,” said Leonard Wojtysiak.

Members of the association said it is a great way to see and experience new things, stay healthy, and have deep conversations that form lasting friendships.

