Watching the potential for strong storms midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers have been around for the last couple of days or so, but our next big system is knocking at our door for tomorrow and it could bring with it strong to severe thunderstorms. We have issued a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day for that potential.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

This afternoon’s showers should begin to work out as we head into this evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds do look to stick around, though, keeping lows above average around 50° degrees.

Southerly breezes look to kick up as we head into the day on Wednesday as a strong cold front works into the mountains. A line of thunderstorms looks to develop as that front moves to the east during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes being the main threats. The best timing as of now looks to be in the afternoon hours. The southern half of the area remains in a Level 2 Slight Risk of severe weather.

Big time changes work in behind the front as a much cooler air mass works into the mountains. Even under partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night, we’re down into the low to middle 40s for overnight lows.

Back Half of the Week and Beyond

Much colder weather looks to work in for the second half of the week, though we appear to be seasonable for the day on Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few sprinkles possible as highs work into the lower 60s. Clouds increase overnight, however, as temperatures tumble into the middle to upper 30s.

A couple of more disturbances ride in behind low pressure on Friday and Saturday, bringing back the potential for some cold rain showers, or even perhaps a snowflake or two as we head into the weekend itself. Highs struggle to reach 50° on Friday and only the middle 40s on Saturday. Lows overnight stay chilly near freezing. The cold blast is short-lived, though, as seasonable temperatures near 60° return for Sunday and Monday.

