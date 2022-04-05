Advertisement

Volunteers sought to help clean up battlefields across state

Battle of Leatherwood
Battle of Leatherwood(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Volunteers are being sought to help with maintenance and restoration at 10 Kentucky battlefields and historic sites.

American Battlefield Trust officials said in a statement that it will hold its annual Park Day for volunteers on April 9.

The statement says the event provides a way to refresh participating locations as tourist season begins.

The event has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities over the years.

Officials said some of the activities volunteers will help out with include general cleaning, painting, weeding and minor repairs.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving the nation’s battlegrounds and educating the public about their importance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
"Secret cemetery" in Harlan County
19th century ‘Secret Cemetery’ uncovered in Harlan County
45 years ago: Devastating flood strikes Eastern Kentucky
45 years ago: Devastating flood strikes Eastern Kentucky
Men arrested in Buchanan Co.
Sheriff: Two arrested, one wanted in connection with a series of thefts in Southwest Virginia
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges

Latest News

WYMT Heavy Rain
Rain chances increase later today, severe storms possible Wednesday night
April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening,...
Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled
Eggstravaganza at Perry County Park - 11:00 P.M.
Eggstravaganza at Perry County Park - 11:00 P.M.
Health officials urge caution with possible late flu season spike in cases - 11:00 p.m.
Health officials urge caution with possible late flu season spike in cases - 11:00 p.m.