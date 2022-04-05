Volunteers sought to help clean up battlefields across state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Volunteers are being sought to help with maintenance and restoration at 10 Kentucky battlefields and historic sites.

American Battlefield Trust officials said in a statement that it will hold its annual Park Day for volunteers on April 9.

The statement says the event provides a way to refresh participating locations as tourist season begins.

The event has attracted volunteers of all ages and abilities over the years.

Officials said some of the activities volunteers will help out with include general cleaning, painting, weeding and minor repairs.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving the nation’s battlegrounds and educating the public about their importance.

