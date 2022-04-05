Advertisement

Short film shot in Corbin gets international attention

the arbors
(Matthew Smitley)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The short film The Arbors, which was made in Corbin, is receiving international attention from film festivals.

The film’s Director, Matthew Smitley, says the film is inspired by his own experiences as a student in the area.

“It’s kind of felt like this circus.” he said. “and it’s been really fun.”

The film has been recognized by festivals in Madrid, Vancouver, Montreal, San Francisco and Palm Springs. Smitley is still waiting to hear back from several others.

“If you asked me on a Friday, I would say, yeah, it’s gonna be great, everyone’s going to love it, but that would probably be due to my own arrogance. But if you asked me on like a Monday, I’d be pretty depressed about it. I’d be like ‘oh who cares.” Smitley said.

Maggy Monhollen, the Executive Director of Corbin Tourism, helped fill the film with Corbin-based extras.

“The film was produced right here in Corbin. Which is always nice, to use our natural assets and different things in the area to make a film,” she said.

Matthew and Maggy said they do not think the film was a fluke for the area; they see the beauty and talent of the people in the region.

“As far as filming it’s almost unmatched. There’s a lot of of untapped areas, and really cool places and great people and great history.” Smitley said.

Smitley said he is already focused on his next project. He hopes to adapt a short story into a film over the summer.

