Sheriff: Johnson County man arrested for child abuse, other charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson County Sheriff announced the arrest of an area man for domestic violence and child abuse on Tuesday.

Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and KSP troopers responded to a domestic violence call.

Police said the caller told them she and her child had been assaulted.

Skyler Kestner was arrested and charged with assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree and assault 4th degree (child abuse).

He was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

