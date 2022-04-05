Rain chances increase later today, severe storms possible Wednesday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might see a little bit of sunshine this morning, the clouds and rain chances will take over quickly later today.

Today and Tonight

We are starting our Tuesday off much warmer than we started Monday. Temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s this morning and should climb into the mid to upper 60s before the rain starts, even with the cloud cover, thanks to warm winds from the south.

While you could hear a few rumbles of thunder later this evening, the story today is the rain chances. Showers could be heavy at times, so take it easy out there later. Make sure you take your rain gear. While you probably won’t need it this morning, you will later.

Those rain chances will continue early tonight before tapering off late. Lows will again drop to around 50.

Extended Forecast

While the highest risk for severe weather Wednesday has pulled back some, it is still there for about half of the region. The entire region is still under the threat, so we will issue a Severe Weather Alert Day at 4 p.m. Here is the 2 a.m. day 2 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center:

The Storm Prediction Center Day 2 outlook keeps the entire region under the risk for severe weather, but keeps the highest slight risk (2 out of 5) in play for about half of the area on Wednesday. (WYMT Weather)

Like Tuesday, I think we will start Wednesday dry, but an approaching cold front will quickly sweep through the region in the evening hours. I think our best chances for storms are late in the evening and into the first part of the overnight before the atmosphere stabilizes. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 70s before the front moves in and drop quickly into the upper 40s behind it. The main threats will be damaging winds, heavy rain, hail and in the counties in yellow, an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. We’ll be monitoring it closely. Make sure you have an NOAA weather radio or the WYMT weather app to make sure you have a way to get any alerts that are issued quickly.

The rain chances will slowly diminish as we head into the overnight hours Wednesday night into Thursday.

Thursday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Stray showers are definitely possible, so keep an eye out for them. We’ll drop to about 60 for a daytime high and into the upper 30s for overnight lows.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday with even cooler temperatures, struggling to make it to around 50 during the day and dropping well into the 30s overnight. Rain chances will be around during the day and they could turn into some snowflakes overnight. Stay tuned!

