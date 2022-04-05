Advertisement

Paintsville ARH names new CEO

Kathy Stumbo
Kathy Stumbo(ARH)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare named the new CEO of the Paintsville ARH hospital on Tuesday.

Kathy Stumbo, the new CEO, has been a CEO in the ARH system for the past 21 years, serving at ARH Our Lady of the Way in Martin, Kentucky.

In her time with the hospital, it was consistently recognized for cleanliness and got a five-star rating in the Hospital Compare ratings from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“I look forward to working with Kathy in her new CEO role at Paintsville ARH,” said Tim Hatfield, ARH Big Sandy Regional CEO. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new position. She and her Paintsville team will play a pivotal role in the continued growth and development of the Big Sandy ARH Region.”

