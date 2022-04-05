Advertisement

Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award, earns Consensus Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In more than 100 years as a program, the Kentucky men’s basketball team had never had a unanimous national player of the year. The wait is now over. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe was awarded the Wooden Award on SportsCenter on Tuesday to make a sweep of all of the major nationally recognized honors.

The Wooden award was the sixth of the NCAA-recognized electors for national player of the year. In addition to tonight’s announcement as the Wooden Award winner, he collected the top honor from The Sporting News, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press , the United States Basketball Writers Association and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Since 1977 when all six began being awarded in every season, 28 players have swept the honors. Tshiebwe is the second player coached by John Calipari to earn that distinction, also joining Marcus Camby of UMass in 1996. In addition to becoming the first player in program history to achieve the feat, he is the first player in Southeastern Conference history to win all six awards in the same season.

Nearly 1,000 voters chose Tshiebwe based on standards set forth by Coach Wooden and the Wooden Award Steering Committee. Voters took into consideration a player’s entire season of play and must also have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 grade-point average.

Kentucky’s Anthony Davis is the only winner in program history. He claimed the honor in 2012 after helping lead Kentucky to its eighth national championship in program history.

Tshiebwe not only averaged a double-double but did so with a considerable margin -- averaging a team-best 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game. He is the first Division I player who averaged at least 15.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds per game since Drake’s Lewis Lloyd and Alcorn State’s Larry Smith each did during the 1979-80 season, and the first major-conference player who averaged at least 16.0 points and at least 15.0 rebounds for a season since Bill Walton at UCLA in 1972-73. He became the first Wildcat to do it since Bob Burrow tallied 19.1 points and 17.7 rebounds per game in 1954-55.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

