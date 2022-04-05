Music as medicine: PMC gets piece of Pikeville history

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) — Pikeville Medical Center received a donation from the Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum Tuesday, in the form of an 1800s grand piano.

The Knabe & Gaehle Square Grand was a fixture in the Dils York Mansion- or Creekmore Mansion- located on the University of Pikeville campus. The item was one of many donated to the museum by the Johnson family last year.

Colonel John Dils, the man who purchased the piano, was a champion of economic growth for the city and the region. So, paying homage to his contributions, the piano now sits in a corner of the hospital atrium.

Since the original location of the hospital was also on the UPIKE campus, the museum donated the piece to PMC, tying the hill to the hospital. And with the rich history of music as a medicine in the mountains, the hospital plans to restore and tune the piece of history to make sure its life continues to provide ambiance to the atrium where it now lives.

Museum officials said they are grateful to the hospital for opening a space for the piece, which would not have fit well in their Pikeville location, and they hope it will serve as a topic of conversation for those visiting the hospital, while also encouraging them to visit the museum.

As the city and the hospital look toward major milestones- the 100th anniversary or the hospital and the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the city- those involved say it is a great way to celebrate how the people of Pikeville helped to build the growing medical center into what it has become.

While some have called it a strange item to be donated to a medical facility, those involved hope the piece will be used at functions in the future to keep the hum of history alive in the halls of the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.