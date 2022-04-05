Mountain Parkway to have closings Wednesday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers heading through Morgan County may need to find an alternate route Wednesday due to a planned lane closing.

Road crews will be doing median work on the Mountain Parkway just past the interchange at exit 60 near Helechawa.

The lane closing will be in effect from 7 a.m to 5 p.m.

Drivers are advised to slow down and be aware of traffic signs in the area.

