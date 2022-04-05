Morehead’s Johni Broome enters transfer portal

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State starters Johni Broome and Ta’lon Cooper both entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Broome was the OVC Freshman of the Year last season and was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year this season. The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season and had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State.

Morehead State star Johni Broome has entered the transfer portal, source told ESPN. Averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season, had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State. Immediately becomes one of the best players in the portal. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 4, 2022

He has already received interest from a number of high-profile programs.

