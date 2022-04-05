Advertisement

Morehead’s Johni Broome enters transfer portal

Freshman forward Johni Broome was nearly unstoppable in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points
Freshman forward Johni Broome was nearly unstoppable in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points(Morehead State)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State starters Johni Broome and Ta’lon Cooper both entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Broome was the OVC Freshman of the Year last season and was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Year this season. The sophomore averaged 16.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 blocks this season and had 32 points in the OVC title game vs. Murray State.

He has already received interest from a number of high-profile programs.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
45 years ago: Devastating flood strikes Eastern Kentucky
45 years ago: Devastating flood strikes Eastern Kentucky

Latest News

Paul Andrews remembers the 1982 Laurel County state championship shot
Remembering ‘The Shot’ 40 years later
Paul Andrews 'The Shot' - Full Interview
Jordan Frazier signs with UPike Basketball
Jordan Frazier signs with UPike basketball
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kyra Elzy Signs Contract Extension Through 2027