Advertisement

Man identified as ‘I-65 Killer’ died in 2013

Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.
Drawing of the "I-65 Killer", identified as Harry Greenwell.(Staff)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harry Greenwell, who died in 2013, has been identified as the “I-65 Killer,” responsible for as many as three murders and other assaults across the Midwest in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State Police revealed on Tuesday that Greenwell raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

A sophisticated DNA analysis of crime scene samples performed by ISP and the FBI tied Greenwell to the murders of Vicki Heath, who was killed on Feb. 21, 1987, and Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, who were killed in 1989. Heath was sexually assaulted and shot twice in the head, and her body was found behind dumpsters at a Super 8 Motel in Hardin County.

Greenwell died in January 2013. His obituary states he was born in Louisville and is buried at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
"Secret cemetery" in Harlan County
19th century ‘Secret Cemetery’ uncovered in Harlan County
Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."
Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board
No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.
Driver hits cow

Latest News

Mountain News at 6 - ARH
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Paige Brook Margison
On Tuesday, loved ones and county officials honored the 29 lives lost on April 5, 2010, in the...
12 years later: Raleigh County honors Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster victims
Brenda Maynard, who was just 15 years old, died in a car crash early Sunday morning on Old KY...
Family mourns death of 15-year-old after fatal car crash
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown
Allergy season is getting underway across the commonwealth, but research shows it is starting...
WATCH | Allergy season in the commonwealth starting earlier, lasting longer