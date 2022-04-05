Magoffin County coffee shop goes back in time to pour back into community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Restaurant Row is getting a new addition, with plans to become the corner for coffee and conversation in the Salyersville area.

Prohibition Coffee is opening its door later this month, inviting the people of Magoffin County to sip and sit in their own little bubble of Appalachian anachronism, combining a 1920s speakeasy with some new flavor.

“I’ve always wanted a coffee shop. I’ve always loved coffee culture and we’ve not had that here in Magoffin for a really long time,” said CEO Justin Darnell.

That dream soon grew into a vision. His friend, Courtney Fåz, designed the Prohibition era-inspired space and Blair’s Custom Wood jumped on board to help bring the look to life. Darnell said keeping an emphasis on that atmosphere became a priority through the process.

“Part of the thing I’ve wanted- and I’ve had it happen so far- is people walk in and go, ‘Wow. This is in Eastern Kentucky? This is in Magoffin County?’ And I’m like, ‘Absolutely,’” said Darnell.

He said the coffee shop- or kava shop- aims to be a relaxing environment for first dates, lifelong friends, and those just driving by, taking them back in time to remember an almost ancient pastime- face to face communication.

“As we become a more technology-oriented culture, we’re losing the face to face,” he said. “Just a place for the community to come together, that’s not revolved around like grocery store parking lots or alcohol.”

He said bringing the space to life has been a beautiful process and he is excited to be able to open the door and bring people into his little world.

“My mentality is: see a need, fill a need,” Darnell said. “I thought it was the perfect place for it. We are right on the Mountain Parkway. The Mountain Parkway is a saving grace for Magoffin County. A lot of our business has always went to other counties. And I always thought that was very strange.”

Keeping money locally, he said, requires giving people a reason to stay. So, beating the “pervasive feeling of hopelessness” requires a slow and steady plan to plant the seeds of change where you can.

“A lot of the younger generation- a lot of my friends- have moved to Lexington and Louisville and Cincinnati and bigger cities. And that’s fine. I understand. But our community will never change as long as the people capable of enacting change continue to leave,” he said. “So, I’ve decided to plant my roots here. This is where I was born, this is where I’ll stay. And this is just one more step in my continuing endeavors to bring more businesses to Magoffin County.”

The space shares a wall and conjoining doorway with Appalachian Smoke- another business owned by Darnell. He said it is just another passion project in his hometown that he hopes will show others in the community the importance of investing in their futures.

“You have to believe in it. You have to believe in yourself. And you have to work hard. Starting a business is no easy undertaking and it takes a special kind of person. But I think we have those people. And I think those people need encouraged,” he said. “If you do love where you’re from, if you do want to see it grow- a lot of people complain about eastern Kentucky and our area, but like- put your money where your mouth is. Do something about it.”

That support local, sip local, shop local attitude is part of Darnell’s business model. He plans to bring in other businesses from around the region to highlight their products and keep partnerships flowing. With locally-roasted coffee beans from Lincoln Road Roastery in Pikeville, desserts from Gracefully Made in Paintsville, and cheesecake from The Cheesecake Lady, part of that mission is already on the menu.

“I found you kind of need to be a one-stop-shop I’m Eastern Kentucky,” said Darnell.

Frozen yogurt will also be on tap in the space, thanks to Helena Darnell.

Plans are also in the works to have some themed nights, and possibly costumed baristas, to make the whole thing really come full circle. And the room will serve as a space for music, poetry, comedy, or other performances as the shop grows.

Prohibition is set to open April 27, if all goes as planned. Until then, you can follow the shop on Facebook.

