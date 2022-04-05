Advertisement

Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’

Noah Thompson is has made it to the top 24 on this season's edition of "American Idol."(Noah Thompson / Facebook)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Louisa man has advanced to the next round of the reality singing competition American Idol.

Noah Thompson has advanced to the Top 24 of this season’s competition, according to a post from his Facebook page.

He moved on after a country-inspired cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Thompson is expected to compete in Hawaii for a spot in the top 20 of the competition next week.

Another watch party is expected next week in Louisa, with details expected to come out later in the week.

