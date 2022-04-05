Louisa-native advances on ‘American Idol’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Louisa man has advanced to the next round of the reality singing competition American Idol.

Noah Thompson has advanced to the Top 24 of this season’s competition, according to a post from his Facebook page.

He moved on after a country-inspired cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Thompson is expected to compete in Hawaii for a spot in the top 20 of the competition next week.

Another watch party is expected next week in Louisa, with details expected to come out later in the week.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.