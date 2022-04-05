London-based non-profit crossing state lines to provide community, connection for seniors

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Independently Growing Older Together (IGOT) was founded in 2019 by London native Debbie Gilbert.

The nonprofit, managed by Gilbert, hosts activities for the 55 and up crowd every day.

She plans bingo expos with prizes, hikes, comedy shows, garden shows, car shows and instructional classes.

Gilbert said making life better, healthier and happier for the 55 plus community is her passion.

The vision for IGOT was formed in an unusual way during Gilbert’s time studying at the University of the Cumberlands.

”The challenge was, ‘if you could create an organization that would change the world for an under served population, what would you do?’ This idea just came out of that grant writing class,” Gilbert explained.

According to Gilbert, 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the United States, and she sees this as one of the more underserved communities.

”We started out person-to-person just in our small community with two or three people, and when COVID happened I was taking online classes, so I decided I would take the organization online,” Gilbert said.

In just three short years, the IGOT community has grown to more than 1,000 people across 28 states.

On Tuesday, Essential Foundation, the charitable arm of a Pennsylvania firm that owns utility providers, gifted IGOT $6,000 through a subsidiary, Delta Gas in KY, President, John Brown.

”This is a great example of even though we’re not owned by a Kentucky corporation any longer that our parent company is very interested in being active in the local community,” Brown said.

That local community includes, Carol Kirby, who was at Tuesday’s bingo expo dressed for an Earth Day celebration.

”I think it’s the part of us getting together and we don’t want to lose our closeness even though we’re growing and growing,” she said about IGOT.

People interested in joining the community, or volunteering to help at the many events, will find more information online.

