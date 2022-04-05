KSP looking for suspect in Rockcastle County robbery investigation

BRODHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Kentucky State Police got a call about a robbery report at the Tobacco Barn in Brodhead.

When troopers got to the scene, they said they determined a suspect went into the Tobacco Barn with a gun and demanded money. The suspect then left the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a black man wearing a black bandana, black Nike sweat suit and black shoes.

If you have any information about the suspect or his location, you can call 606-878-6622 or 800-222-555.

