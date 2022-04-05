Advertisement

Kentucky family stuck in Florida after thousands of flights cancelled

What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What was a fun Spring Break getaway has turned into a travel nightmare for a Lexington family who is stuck in Florida for three days.

April Walker says she and her two children were supposed to land in Louisville Sunday evening, but after their first flight was delayed, and they missed their second, they are three of thousands of passengers impacted by cancellations.

Over the weekend, more than 3,500 flights were cancelled for a variety of reasons.

“We weren’t advised that our flight was on delay until like 20 minutes before it was time to board,” April said.

She tried to find another way back to Kentucky, but had no luck.

“The rental car agencies were not even talking to anybody unless you had a reservation,” April said. “They said all of the rental cars were sold out for one ways. So you couldn’t even get a rental car to drive the 18 hours home.”

April says she’s frustrated by little communication she’s gotten from American Airlines. She says they got a very small food voucher, and wasn’t able to get a guaranteed flight back to Kentucky until Wednesday. Meanwhile their luggage is in Louisville and Charlotte.

“We have no clothes, we have no toiletries. I don’t have my diabetes medicine. We have nothing but what we had on our backs.”

WKYT reached out to American Airlines for comment on the delays and cancellations. They say there were weather concerns and air traffic control initiatives all throughout Florida. A spokesperson says they are looking into April’s situation.

