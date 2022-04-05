Family mourns death of 15-year-old after fatal car crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s something no parent ever expects to do-- lay their child to rest after getting the call that their little one won’t be returning home.

“I’m just blessed I had what time I did with her. Fifteen years wasn’t long enough, but I wouldn’t take it for nothing. I was so proud and honored to be your daddy,” said Michael Maynard.

Brenda Maynard, who was just 15 years old, died in a car crash early Sunday morning on Old Kentucky Route 3 in Inez.

“There’s never gonna be another Brenda. Christmases won’t be the same. Her birthdays definitely won’t be the same, family reunions -- none of that won’t ever be the same without that baby,” Michael Maynard said.

It’s a missing piece her family wants to put back together so badly.

“I just wish I had longer than 15 years,” Michael Maynard said.

Although 15 years together wasn’t long enough, her mother, father, and sister say the memories of them together as a family will last a lifetime.

They say Brenda was such a bright light in their lives and stood by each and every one of them. She was a ray of sunshine who will never be forgotten.

The family says they are having a visitation from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Vineyard Church. A funeral service is also planned there at 1 p.m. Thursday. Both are open to the public.

The family also says Crum Funeral Home in Inez is taking up donations for anyone who would like to help out.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.