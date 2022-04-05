Advertisement

Family mourns death of 15-year-old after fatal car crash

Brenda Maynard, who was just 15 years old, died in a car crash early Sunday morning on Old KY Route 3 in Inez.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s something no parent ever expects to do-- lay their child to rest after getting the call that their little one won’t be returning home.

“I’m just blessed I had what time I did with her. Fifteen years wasn’t long enough, but I wouldn’t take it for nothing. I was so proud and honored to be your daddy,” said Michael Maynard.

Brenda Maynard, who was just 15 years old, died in a car crash early Sunday morning on Old Kentucky Route 3 in Inez.

“There’s never gonna be another Brenda. Christmases won’t be the same. Her birthdays definitely won’t be the same, family reunions -- none of that won’t ever be the same without that baby,” Michael Maynard said.

It’s a missing piece her family wants to put back together so badly.

“I just wish I had longer than 15 years,” Michael Maynard said.

Although 15 years together wasn’t long enough, her mother, father, and sister say the memories of them together as a family will last a lifetime.

They say Brenda was such a bright light in their lives and stood by each and every one of them. She was a ray of sunshine who will never be forgotten.

The family says they are having a visitation from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Vineyard Church. A funeral service is also planned there at 1 p.m. Thursday. Both are open to the public.

The family also says Crum Funeral Home in Inez is taking up donations for anyone who would like to help out.

