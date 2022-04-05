Advertisement

EKY animal shelter experiences highest intake of animals ever

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky animal shelter is experiencing a crisis right now as they battle an over-population of animals all while being short staffed.

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter is a non-profit organization that covers four Eastern Kentucky Counties: Perry, Knott, Letcher and Breathitt.

With the recent influx in animals, shelter workers are working 12 to 16 hour days.

Board President of the shelter, Tammy Noble, said the shelter had more than thirty-two drop offs in a single day last week.

She added when the shelter experiences an influx like this and there are no rescues with the space to help, healthy dogs and cats must be euthanized.

“This is overwhelming for our shelter workers,” said Noble. “We are one of the fortunate shelters that does this with their whole heart and soul. They love animals. From the time animals enter our gate, they get nothing but love and we’re struggling. We’re struggling to actually give those animals the attention they need.”

Noble added that the shelter needs community support to thrive. Monetary and supply donations are welcome, but volunteers are needed more than anything, even if its just for an hour or two.

She said that ensuring your animals are spayed or neutered can also dramatically reduce overpopulation at the shelter.

