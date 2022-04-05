Eggstravaganza at Perry County Park

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was an eggstravaganza at the Perry County Park Monday evening.

Organizer with The Family Resource Youth Service Centers teamed up with various community partners to put on an Easter celebration for the kids.

In its second year, families went to the park for a drive-through giveaway.

There was entertainment, candy, and learning materials, because this is the start of an important week.

”Everybody knows how important it is for children to learn at a young age,” said Stefanie Wooton, the Director at the Perry County Family Resource Center. “That’s what Week of the Young Child emphasizes. It emphasizes the importance of early childhood education and the skills and knowledge it takes for them to be successful.”

This joins other events for children from the same group, including a few around Christmas, and a Farmer’s Market.

