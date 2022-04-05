Advertisement

Driver hits cow

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wayne County Dispatchers say they received a call for a car vs. cow early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 6:20 Tuesday morning just north of Wayne Nursing Rehab on State Route 152.

Dispatchers say police are on scene.

No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area as dispatchers say there are several cows loose.

The owner is trying to gather them back.

The cow’s condition is not known at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

