Driver hits cow

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wayne County Dispatchers say they received a call for a car vs. cow early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 6:20 Tuesday morning just north of Wayne Nursing Rehab on State Route 152.

Dispatchers say police are on scene.

No injuries have been reported and the roadway is open.

Drivers are urged to take caution in the area as dispatchers say there are several cows loose.

The owner is trying to gather them back.

The cow’s condition is not known at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.