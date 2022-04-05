Death investigation underway in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff reported Tuesday afternoon that a death investigation is underway after a shooting on Monday.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting Monday night and, after arriving on scene, they called for a coroner.

Travis Popplewell, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner.

The sheriff’s release said preliminary investigations show Popplewell was assaulting his girlfriend with a child in the home when another child shot him.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

