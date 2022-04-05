Advertisement

Bluegrass Mountain Cup to take place at Sugarcamp Mountain

Sugarcamp trails
Sugarcamp trails(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins and Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Bikers get ready to race: Bluegrass Mountain Cup is happening at Sugarcamp Mountain trail head this Sunday.

This is the first sanctioned mountain biking event on the Sugarcamp Mountain Trails.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said around 150 to 200 participants will be at Sunday’s event.

The city of Prestonsburg will also be hosting a Sugarcamp Shuttle Saturday event on Saturday, April 9.

Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson said these trails are not for beginners and she recommends Mountain bikers be at least of intermediate skill level before participating in either event.

