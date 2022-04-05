Allergy season in the commonwealth starting earlier, lasting longer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Allergy season is getting underway across the commonwealth, but research shows it is starting earlier and lasting longer than in previous years.

“We’re already seeing tree pollen out, a lot of patients coming in with season allergies already,” said Dr. Priya Warrier, Family Allergy & Asthma.

While over-the-counter medication can help some allergy sufferers, Dr. Warrier says, to get the best relief, you should consider getting tested for exactly what you’re allergic to and that can help allergists make allergy shots specific to your needs.

“We’re taking extracts of things in the environment that you’re allergic to, diluting it down, and then reintroducing it into your body so that your body builds an immunity to it,” Dr. Warrier said.

Now, unfortunately, some bad news for allergy sufferers is that new research is coming out stating that the allergy season may be starting earlier than ever and even lasting longer into the year

“The years from 1995 to 2010, if you’re looking at pollen data, that the pollen season between is between 11 to 27 days longer and longer each year than proceeding years,” said Dr. Warrier.

This change to the allergy season is due to changes in the climate and increased air pollution. When allergy season gets worse, that means busier days for allergy specialists.

“For me and my day-to-day, how I’m seeing that is a rush, surge of that spring allergy patient sooner each year than in the past,” said Dr. Warrier.

Dr. Warrier says if you want to see an allergist, it’s best to get in earlier to beat the allergy rush that will be starting soon.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.