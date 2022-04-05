12 years later: Raleigh County honors Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster victims

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, loved ones and county officials honored the 29 lives lost on April 5, 2010, in the Upper Big Branch Mine Explosion. For some, it was the worst day in their lives.

“Complete shock and unbelief. That’s the only thing I can tell you. It was terrible, I saw him that morning before he went to work and I went to work and he never came home.”

This ceremony continues the promise to never forget as people come together to join in prayer and honor those who were lost. A plaque with miners’ gear at the base, stands as a constant reminder to remember those who never emerged from that mine in Montcoal.

“It touched everyone in this community. You never want to compare tragedies but this was our 9/11. We all knew somebody, we all knew somebody that was either directly or indirectly impacted or involved in what went on. This whole community came together in a way that I’ve never experienced any other place that I’ve been”

Coal miner safety is a theme that stands as a faceless participant here. Following the UBB disaster, the federal justice department determined the explosion to be ‘entirely preventable’. Blaming the deadly explosion on unlawful policies and practices.

Family members continue to carry a message for coal companies. Be diligent in safe coal mine practices, so no one else endures a coal mine tragedy like they live with.

“Coal can be mined safely and still make money. You don’t have to engineer it the wrong way. It can be done, there’s a lot of mine safety that needs to be done.”

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine. plans on opening up an exhibit dedicated to the UBB disaster.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.