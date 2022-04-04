Advertisement

UK instructor explains latest going on between Russia and Ukraine

Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine(MGN online)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As Russian troops are pushing back from Kyiv, experts say the Russians are conducting a fighting retreat.

”And largely they have cleared the Russians away from the vicinity of Kyiv so the capital region is now almost totally occupied by the Ukrainians,” said Senior Lecturer Dr. Robert Farley at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and Internal Commerce at the University of Kentucky.

He added that Russians are reinforcing the southern region.

”They’re concerned the Ukrainians are afraid they might be able to push them out of Kherson,” said Farley.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, where he said he believes Russia committed genocide. Officials found more than 400 civilian bodies either shot or burned and some with their hands behind their backs. Many are calling what happened an atrocity.

”Genocide has a very specific definition and what’s happening right now in Ukraine does not meet that definition it’s about the annihilation of a people at whole or at part,” said Farley.

Making an appearance at the Grammy’s, President Zelenskyy shared a powerful message with the viewers and audience asking for support and for people to speak up against the violence.

”This is an international event that has remained at the forefront of American news for 5 or 6 weeks and that is incredibly unusual for something that happens in foreign policy,” Farley said.

