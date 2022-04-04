Advertisement

‘This is ridiculous’: Road signs stolen in Elliott County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a post was shared on the Elliot County Fiscal Court Facebook page saying multiple road signs had been stolen in the area.

“Quite honestly, this is ridiculous,” the post said. “When you steal any of these signs you have sent the message to EMS, Fire & Rescue, and any other first responder that you do not care if a loved one on that road dies.”

Officials said, moving forward, the county will be putting up cameras in several locations to collect information on people stealing signs.

They said they would be looking to get felony charges for people stealing them.

If you have seen anyone stealing signs, you can call 606-738-5826 of the Elliott County Sheriff’s Department at 606-438-5422.

