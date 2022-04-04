Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested, one wanted in connection with a series of thefts in Southwest Virginia

Men arrested in Buchanan Co.
Men arrested in Buchanan Co.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Buchanan County Sheriff announced the arrest of two men in connection to a theft and breaking and entering case.

A Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office said the men targeted homes damaged in the Hurley flood.

Brandon Estep of McCarr, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny of a Firearm, Brandish/Pointing a Firearm and Break and Enter with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Estep
Brandon Estep(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

Nathan Alexander Jewell, of Hurley, Virginia was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Nathan Alexander Jewell
Nathan Alexander Jewell(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Harrison of McCarr, Kentucky was charged but deputies are still looking for him.

Christopher Harrison
Christopher Harrison(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

The post said the sheriff’s office is still investigating other incidents in the Guess Fork area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
Coroner releases name in deadly Martin County crash
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
Seeing smoke in Letcher County on Sunday? Officials say it is a prescribed burn

Latest News

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting the state’s first flu-associated pediatric...
Health officials urge caution with possible late flu season spike in cases
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Destruction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
UK instructor explains latest going on between Russia and Ukraine
Floyd County Sheriff warns people of potential utilities scam