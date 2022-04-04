Sheriff: Two arrested, one wanted in connection with a series of thefts in Southwest Virginia

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Buchanan County Sheriff announced the arrest of two men in connection to a theft and breaking and entering case.

A Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office said the men targeted homes damaged in the Hurley flood.

Brandon Estep of McCarr, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny, Grand Larceny of a Firearm, Brandish/Pointing a Firearm and Break and Enter with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Estep (Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

Nathan Alexander Jewell, of Hurley, Virginia was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking and entering.

Nathan Alexander Jewell (Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Harrison of McCarr, Kentucky was charged but deputies are still looking for him.

Christopher Harrison (Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)

The post said the sheriff’s office is still investigating other incidents in the Guess Fork area.

