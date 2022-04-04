Advertisement

Renovated campground damaged by severe flooding reopens

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said the Daniel Boone National Forest has reopened a campground that was damaged by severe flooding in 2019.

Forest Service officials said in a statement that the fully renovated Bee Rock Campground in London opened to the public Friday.

The move comes after a partial reopening late last year.

Officials said the campground was completely rebuilt over the last three years and features new tent pads and fire rings at all campsites.

The historic sublimity bridge has also been fully restored.

The span was built in 1942 by the Civilian Conservation Corps to connect the Laurel and Pulaski County sides of the campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Martin County deadly crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Martin County crash
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Person airlifted to hospital after incident at Laurel County boat ramp
A tip helped the Asheville Police Department make the largest single fentanyl seizure in...
Police: Drug dealer arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 625K people
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Pike County man arrested, facing Child Sexual Exploitation charges
Seeing smoke in Letcher County on Sunday? Officials say it is a prescribed burn

Latest News

Rain chances increase later, soggy for much of the first week of April
Gas in Kentucky sits at $3.93 per gallon on average, with Lexington seeing slightly higher...
Kentuckians see some relief at the pump, experts hope worst prices are in rear-view mirror
UK students and employees were told on Sunday that starting April 4, unvaccinated campus...
UK dropping COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained