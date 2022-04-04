Renovated campground damaged by severe flooding reopens

LONDON, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials said the Daniel Boone National Forest has reopened a campground that was damaged by severe flooding in 2019.

Forest Service officials said in a statement that the fully renovated Bee Rock Campground in London opened to the public Friday.

The move comes after a partial reopening late last year.

Officials said the campground was completely rebuilt over the last three years and features new tent pads and fire rings at all campsites.

The historic sublimity bridge has also been fully restored.

The span was built in 1942 by the Civilian Conservation Corps to connect the Laurel and Pulaski County sides of the campground.

