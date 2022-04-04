Remembering ‘The Shot’ 40 years later

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Like all great sports stories, that of the 1982 Laurel County Cardinals has been told and retold.

In forty years, countless people have heard and seen how a kid from London clinched a state title with one shot. Paul Andrews will be the first to tell you: he just got lucky.

On March 27, 1982, the Cardinals met the North Hardin Trojans in the final game of the Sweet Sixteen. Earlier in the season, the two faced off in the Louisville Invitational Tournament where the Trojans won by double digits.

Most of the game was a back-and-forth battle between the two schools. With three seconds on the clock, North Hardin got the ball and sent a long pass down the court. It was caught by then-junior Paul Andrews, who took a few dribbles and then threw the shot that would change his life.

“Well I think the first thought was ‘that really went in?!’” said Andrews. “That was really the first thought and then when I saw the ball go through the goal, I just stood there and I looked over and I saw all my teammates running off the bunch and everybody was running toward me. And I just dropped to the floor.”

Watch the full interview with Paul Andrews below:

Laurel County, a school known for its girls’ basketball program, secured the 1982 state title on a buzzer-beater shot.

“That shot went in even when we’re gone,” said Laurel County alumnus Kip Jervis. “When Paul and I and all the fans like me, that whole team, that shot lives on and will be talked about around breakfast tables for years.”

Forty years later, Andrews recognizes how that shot changed his life and the lives of people in Laurel County, but not without lauding his teammates.

“To be known as that person who hit that shot is a great feeling but again I also preface that with that we were such a good team and I had a lot of great teammates. We had just an outstanding team and we had played together for a long time and a lot of people in London, even though it’s been forty years, they still remember that team, and they still remember the players on that team and that’s a great feeling,” said Andrews.

Even forty years later, annual Sweet Sixteen goers hold ‘The Shot’ as the best shot in the history of the tournament

“I think what makes it such a memorable shot first and foremost is that it was in the state championship game,” said longtime Sweet Sixteen PA announcer Randy Mills. “For it to be in the state championship game that just magnifies everything with the crowd on their feet, looking for what’s going to happen at the last second.”

Paul Andrews went on to play at Kentucky under Coach Joe B. Hall, making it to the final four his freshman season. He now works for Addiction Recovery Care as Market CEO and lives in Louisville with his wife. Forty years later, he is still stopped in Kentucky and beyond by people telling him exactly where they were when he made history.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.