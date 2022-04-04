Rain chances increase later, soggy for much of the first week of April

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We might get a chance to test the old adage “April showers bring May flowers” this week.

Today and Tonight

Parts of the region could wake up with some frost this morning, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get those cars warmed up or scraped off, just in case. After starting the day in the 30s, most of us will climb into the mid to upper 60s, thanks to southwest winds. Cloud cover will quickly take over, so I hope you enjoyed the sunshine this weekend.

Scattered rain chances return this evening and carry us into the overnight hours. Lows will likely only drop to around 50 by Tuesday morning.

Extended Forecast

I can sum the weather for the next couple of days up in one word: Rain. After starting off drier on Tuesday, shower chances quickly increase in the afternoon and evening hours. Some rumbles of thunder are possible too. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 60s again, even with the rain, because of the warm wind coming in from the south. Shower chances continue into Tuesday night before winding down. Lows will fall into the low 50s.

Beware of the sunshine on Wednesday. It could be around for the first half of the day before a potent cold front moves in, bringing chances for showers and storms, some of which could be strong. Highs go from the upper 70s during the day to the mid 40s overnight. Make sure you have a way to get alerts quickly if any are issued. We’ll keep you posted.

Thursday and Friday are a mixed bag this week. Thursday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out. Highs will top out in the mid-60s. Friday trends a little cooler and rain chances return. Highs look to be in the upper 40s to around 50.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.