Perry County, Hazard officials sign ‘Week of the Young Child’ proclamation to celebrate early childhood education

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard and Perry County officials, along with those with Save the Children and others who work in child care and education gathered at Hazard City Hall on Monday to sign a Week of the Young Child proclamation.

“Save the Children is an organization in all 50 states, but we have a really active Save the Children,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. “Today was just a proclamation for the young child to make everybody aware of how important early childhood education is for young kids.”

The Week of the Young Child, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, begins April 2nd and continues until April 8th.

This week focuses on the importance of early childhood education and encourages parents, childcare workers and Family Resource Youth Service Centers across the nation to take part in hands-on, creative and educational activities with kids ages zero to eight.

“There are a lot of kids that are left out that might not get prepared as much as other kids that has parents that actually works with them on a daily basis, that reads to them at night time,” said Candis Fugate, Community Engagement Coordinator with Save the Children.

From Monday to Friday, each day of the week has a theme related to music, food, collaborative work or getting creative. Local organizations like Save the Children took things a step further this week by sending a Rosie the Readiness Bus to rural areas, like Buckhorn and Leatherwood.

“Those two schools are the only schools in the county that don’t have a preschool, so getting some packets and some skills out to those families helps out tremendously to get those kids a little bit prepared to go to Kindergarten since they don’t have that preschool option,” said Fugate.

Those with Save the Children said shining a light on early childhood development and education is so important given that the majority of a child’s brain develops before they even begin school.

“We have a lot of community partners that [try] to get out in our area and push for these kids to get the materials they need, that this is a big week for these kids to get more focus on them,” Fugate added.

To learn more about the Week of the Young Child, you can visit the National Association the Education of Young Children website or visit the Save the Children Facebook page.

