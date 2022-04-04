Advertisement

Kentuckians see some relief at the pump, experts hope worst prices are in rear-view mirror

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple-A of the Bluegrass says gas prices are generally down about a nickel in Kentucky from a week ago.

”We’ll take any pennies we can after what we’ve seen over the past several weeks,” said Weaver Hawkins.

She says several factors have led to the lowering costs, from decreased demand to drops in the price of crude oil caused in part by President Biden’s decision to release 1,000,000 barrels of oil per day for as much as 180 days.

Weaver Hawkins says she hopes the worst prices are behind us, but the drivers I spoke with are still feeling the pain at the pump, and say they’re not too optimistic that the situation will get much better.

“I think this is a Band-Aid, with what’s going on in our country and in Russia, we’re in for an upheaval for sure,” said Lisa Baldwin.

Lisa and Bill Baldwin were on their way back to their home in Knoxville, Tennessee, and said they specifically stopped in the bluegrass because the prices at the pump are better.

“In Knoxville, we’re lucky to pay $4.25 a gallon,” said Lisa.

But they’re still high enough to make them stop using their truck and to prevent them from taking important trips.

”I’ve got family that live 500 miles away from where we live and I haven’t seen them because of the pandemic,” said Bill Baldwin.

Kept away from family by COVID, Bill’s return to Little Rock, Arkansas has been put on hold once more.

Weaver Hawkins says the varying level of global unrest will have the most influence on gas prices as we move into the spring and summer months. She also recommends that you stay on schedule with getting your car serviced and check your tire pressure to ensure you are maximizing your gas mileage.

