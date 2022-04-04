Jordan Frazier signs with UPike basketball

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Betsy Layne leading scorer Jordan Frazier will continue his basketball career close to home.

Frazier signed to play for the UPike Bears next season in front of his family and Bobcat teammates.

“It’s a really good atmosphere. That’s my dream, you know, growing up as a child I always wanted to play basketball. Play in college and go to the NBA,” said Frazier.

The two-time 58th District tournament MVP led in scoring, averaging 19 points per game. He leaves Betsy Layne with a career 2,040 points.

